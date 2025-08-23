Shakib Khan unveils poster of next film 'Prince: Once Upon A Time in Dhaka'
Dhallywood megastar Shakib Khan on Friday unveiled the official poster of his upcoming film 'Prince: Once Upon A Time in Dhaka.'
Sharing the poster on his verified Facebook page, Shakib wrote: “The beginning of a new chapter has been announced — the city will now recognise its true hero! Here comes the myth in motion — #PRINCE: Once Upon A Time In Dhaka. A story where the city meets its legend.”
Directed by Abu Hayat Mahmud and produced by Shirin Sultana under the banner of Creative Land, 'Prince' is slated for release on Eid-ul-Fitr, 2026.
Director Abu Hayat Mahmud also expressed his excitement in another Facebook post, calling 'Prince' his debut directorial venture and “much like the first child.”
“Creative Land proudly presents its first cinematic journey — PRINCE. Produced by Shirin Sultana, directed by Abu Hayat Mahmud and led by the one and only Megastar Shakib Khan,” Mahmud wrote.
The poster shows Shakib Khan in a striking pose with his back to the audience, arms raised against a crimson-toned city backdrop. Surrounding him are raised hands wielding firearms, hinting at an intense urban saga.
Described as a story where “the city meets its legend,” the film marks a new collaboration between Shakib Khan and director Abu Hayat Mahmud. Fans have already flooded social media with excitement, anticipating another blockbuster from the Dhallywood superstar.