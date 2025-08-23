Shakib Khan unveils poster of next film 'Prince: Once Upon A Time in Dhaka'

Dhallywood megastar Shakib Khan on Friday unveiled the official poster of his upcoming film 'Prince: Once Upon A Time in Dhaka.'

Sharing the poster on his verified Facebook page, Shakib wrote: “The beginning of a new chapter has been announced — the city will now recognise its true hero! Here comes the myth in motion — #PRINCE: Once Upon A Time In Dhaka. A story where the city meets its legend.”