'Taandob' is Raihan Rafi's finest film yet: Shakib Khan

Dhallywood megastar Shakib Khan has described ‘Taandob’, the Eid-ul-Azha release directed by Raihan Rafi, as the filmmaker’s finest work to date.

Speaking at a press conference held Thursday night at a city hotel, Shakib praised Rafi’s filmmaking style and his dedication to the project, which he said will leave a lasting impact on the audience.

“Rafi is a meticulous filmmaker with excellent pre-production planning. This is my second project with him. From what I saw during the dubbing, I was amazed by what he had created. ‘Taandob’ is the result of tremendous hard work,” Shakib told reporters.

He further said the film would stir up a storm in viewers’ minds and lauded the team’s collective effort in making something extraordinary.