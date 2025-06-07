Eid film
'Taandob' is Raihan Rafi's finest film yet: Shakib Khan
Dhallywood megastar Shakib Khan has described ‘Taandob’, the Eid-ul-Azha release directed by Raihan Rafi, as the filmmaker’s finest work to date.
Speaking at a press conference held Thursday night at a city hotel, Shakib praised Rafi’s filmmaking style and his dedication to the project, which he said will leave a lasting impact on the audience.
“Rafi is a meticulous filmmaker with excellent pre-production planning. This is my second project with him. From what I saw during the dubbing, I was amazed by what he had created. ‘Taandob’ is the result of tremendous hard work,” Shakib told reporters.
He further said the film would stir up a storm in viewers’ minds and lauded the team’s collective effort in making something extraordinary.
Director Raihan Rafi, known for his experiments in storytelling and production, said the audience is yet to experience what the film truly offers.
“Nothing about this film had been revealed beforehand. The audiences will see for themselves what we have tried to do differently,” said Rafi.
Addressing the buzz and speculations circulating on social media, Rafi said, “If we disclose surprises in advance, they cease to be surprises. What people are expecting may not be in the film — or perhaps they are — but that’s for viewers to find out on screen.”
One of the film’s major highlights is the song 'Lichur Bagan', which has already garnered significant attention. Rafi shared that the team aimed to present a local song in a refreshing new way.
Actress Sabila Nur, who performs in the song opposite Shakib Khan, received praise for her performance.
“She has truly set the screen ablaze with 'Lichur Bagan', and we will work together in the future again,” said Shakib.
‘Taandob’ is produced by SVF Alpha-i Entertainment Ltd and co-produced by OTT platform Chorki, with support from Deepto TV.
Producer Shahriar Shakil urged audiences to visit cinemas to experience ‘Taandob’ on the big screen. Co-producer Redoan Rony emphasised the importance of teamwork in creating a film of this scale, saying, “We must all contribute to a cinematic storm in Bangla cinema.”
The film also marks the return of Shakib Khan and Jaya Ahsan on screen together after over a decade.
Reflecting on the collaboration, Jaya said, “Audiences don’t have to wait any longer to see what we’ve created after 12 years. It was wonderful working with such a professional and organised team.”
Veteran actor Afzal Hossain, who also stars in the film, admitted he initially hesitated to take the role. However, after joining the project, he realised it offered new and valuable experiences.
Actress Sabila Nur, one of the film’s key attractions, shared that despite acting opposite a megastar like Shakib Khan, she didn’t feel pressured thanks to the supportive environment on set.
Among others present at the press conference were Gazi Rakayet, Salahuddin Lavlu, Mukit Zakaria, Subrata, and Adnan Adib Khan. ‘Taandob’ released nationwide this Eid-ul-Azha.