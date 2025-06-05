Six films to release in theatres on Eid-Ul-Azha
Five more films scheduled for release this Eid-ul-Azha have received clearance from the Bangladesh Film Certification Board on Wednesday, paving the way for theatrical release of total six films during the festive season.
The films are 'Taandob', 'Insaaf', 'Togor', 'Utshob', and 'Esha Murder'. Earlier, 'NeelChokro' received its censor approval back in February.
With this, all six films are now officially set for nationwide release during the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha, one of the peak seasons for the country’s film industry.
According to sources at the Film Certification Board, all six films have been granted uncut approval with a 'U' certificate, making them suitable for viewers of all ages.
In terms of runtime, 'Insaaf', directed by Sanjoy Somadder, is the longest among the Eid releases, with a duration of 2 hours 29 minutes and 26 seconds. Conversely, 'Utshob', directed by Tanim Noor, is the shortest at 1 hour 52 minutes and 39 seconds.
The much-anticipated film 'Taandob', directed by Raihan Rafi and starring Shakib Khan, Sabila Nur, and Jaya Ahsan, runs for 2 hours 9 minutes and 52 seconds.
'NeelChokro', featuring Arifin Shuvoo and Mandira Chakraborty, has a runtime of 1 hour 53 minutes and 32 seconds. 'Togor', starring Ador Azad and Puja Cherry, is 2 hours 23 minutes and 46 seconds long. Meanwhile, 'Esha Murder', featuring Azmeri Badhon and Puja Cruz, runs for 2 hours 26 minutes and 25 seconds.
Film enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting this diverse lineup, which is expected to draw large audiences to cinemas across the country during Eid.