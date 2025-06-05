Six films to release in theatres on Eid-Ul-Azha

Five more films scheduled for release this Eid-ul-Azha have received clearance from the Bangladesh Film Certification Board on Wednesday, paving the way for theatrical release of total six films during the festive season.

The films are 'Taandob', 'Insaaf', 'Togor', 'Utshob', and 'Esha Murder'. Earlier, 'NeelChokro' received its censor approval back in February.