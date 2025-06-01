‘Utshob’ teaser sparks festive cheer with a touch of self-deprecating wit
Breaking from the action-packed formula of recent Eid films, the star-studded ‘Utshob’, set for release this Eid-ul-Azha, brings a refreshing blend of humour, family, and relationships, as revealed in its teaser unveiled Saturday.
Coming with a witty notice such as “Warning: watching this film without family is prohibited,” the film, inspired from English novelist Charles Dickens’ classic novella 'A Christmas Carol', introduces a stellar cast, first unveiled on 13 May at the Shooting Club in the capital’s Gulshan area.
One of the teaser’s most distinctive elements is its clever use of self-deprecating humour, with actors poking fun at their own public personas in a lighthearted way. This approach adds a unique charm rarely seen in local Bangladeshi films.
The teaser opens with Chanchal Chowdhury joking, “These days, you turn on the TV and it’s all Chanchal Chowdhury. This guy is everywhere.” In another tongue-in-cheek moment, Jaya Ahsan’s character asks, “Does she even have a voice? Can she deliver dialogues?”, while mimicking her own infamous dialogue "Maro-o-o-o-w" from one of her previous films.
Meanwhile, Aupee Karim, making a return to film after a long break, is heard saying, “Have people forgotten my face just because I haven’t acted in a few years?” while travelling in a local bus. Veteran actor Zahid Hasan appears throughout these dialogues in the teaser alongside his co-stars.
These lines, delivered with impeccable timing, are part of a cast that includes Zahid Hasan, Jaya Ahsan, Aupee Karim, Chanchal Chowdhury, Afsana Mimi, Tariq Anam Khan, Azad Abul Kalam, Intekhab Dinar, Sunerah Binte Kamal, Soumya Jyoti and Sadia Ayman. The presence of so many National Film Award-winning actors in a single production is rare in Bangladeshi films.
Culminating in a nostalgic nod to Zahid Hasan's iconic line from the BTV classic 'Aj Robibar' in a humorous exchange, Chanchal’s character remarks, “Strange, why did he get so angry?”, a line, long associated with Zahid Hasan’s comedic legacy.
Director Tanim Noor said the film has been created to capture the collective joy of Eid. “Eid is not just about personal celebration; it’s about sharing joy with others — and our film delivers that message,” he said, adding that ‘Utshob’ features several lines and moments designed to spark nostalgia, connecting audiences with memories of simpler times.
While the cast lineup had been previously announced, the newly released teaser offers audiences a first look at the characters and scenes. Other content, including songs from the film, will be released soon.
Presented by BRAC Bank, ‘Utshob’ is produced by Dope Productions, co-produced by Chorki, and supported by associate production house Laughing Elephant. The film is also slated for international release, with global distribution handled by Swapno Scarecrow and Path Productions.
The story of Utshob is written by Tanim Noor, Ayman Asib Shadhin, Sushmoy Sarkar, and Samiul Bhuiyan. The screenplay and dialogues are by Ayman Asib Shadhin and Samiul Bhuiyan, with cinematography by prominent cinematographer Rashed Zaman.