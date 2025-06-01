‘Utshob’ teaser sparks festive cheer with a touch of self-deprecating wit

Breaking from the action-packed formula of recent Eid films, the star-studded ‘Utshob’, set for release this Eid-ul-Azha, brings a refreshing blend of humour, family, and relationships, as revealed in its teaser unveiled Saturday.

Coming with a witty notice such as “Warning: watching this film without family is prohibited,” the film, inspired from English novelist Charles Dickens’ classic novella 'A Christmas Carol', introduces a stellar cast, first unveiled on 13 May at the Shooting Club in the capital’s Gulshan area.

One of the teaser’s most distinctive elements is its clever use of self-deprecating humour, with actors poking fun at their own public personas in a lighthearted way. This approach adds a unique charm rarely seen in local Bangladeshi films.