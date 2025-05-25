Bangladeshi short film ‘Ali’ earns special recognition at Cannes
Bangladeshi short film ‘Ali’ has earned a special recognition at the 78th edition of Cannes Film Festival. The film directed by Adnan Al Rajeev has received special mention in the short film category. The announcement came Saturday, the closing day of the festival.
The film was screened in Cannes last Friday. Prior to the premiere of his film, Prothom Alo had asked Adnan Al Rajeev, “Your film is screening tomorrow- how do you feel?”
The director had replied, “It’s giving me goosebumps.” He said he wants to utilise the experience of receiving feedbacks on his film from international film critics, directors, and producers there.
Adnan had further said, “I’ve always believed that when you speak a truth, everyone can feel it, no matter whoever they are. I will face them as a filmmaker, with my own story told in my own language. I’m not afraid, because I know this is my truth.”
With 18 years of experience in directing dramas, commercials, and films, this is perhaps the most heartwarming recognition he has received as a director so far.
Speaking about the filming of his 15-minute short film ‘Ali’, Adnan mentioned that he shot the film in different locations across Sylhet last December. He shot for five days at a stretch to wrap up the entire production.
Adnan Al Rajeev had made the film with the idea of submitting it to festivals in mind, but didn’t think it would be selected for screening at the Cannes.
After being nominated for Cannes, he had told Prothom Alo, “We never really thought about Cannes Film Festival. It all feels like a dream. Our goal was to make a film. Then we stumbled upon a unique idea and I felt it then that we should work on this idea.”
Adnan added that they have founded a production house named, Catalogue. He co-founded the house last year with director Tanvir from Bangladesh and two other friends from the Philippines.
Although the company wasn’t that active at first, ‘Ali’ became their debut production. They submitted the film to Cannes in February, and received the news of its nomination later.
According to the official Cannes website, ‘Ali’ tells the story of a coastal town where women are not allowed to sing. A teenager joins a singing competition for a chance to move to the city, while hiding his true voice in a sinister way. The titular role in the film is played by actor Al Amin.