Bangladeshi short film ‘Ali’ earns special recognition at Cannes

Bangladeshi short film ‘Ali’ has earned a special recognition at the 78th edition of Cannes Film Festival. The film directed by Adnan Al Rajeev has received special mention in the short film category. The announcement came Saturday, the closing day of the festival.

The film was screened in Cannes last Friday. Prior to the premiere of his film, Prothom Alo had asked Adnan Al Rajeev, “Your film is screening tomorrow- how do you feel?”

The director had replied, “It’s giving me goosebumps.” He said he wants to utilise the experience of receiving feedbacks on his film from international film critics, directors, and producers there.