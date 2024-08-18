Movies

French film legend Alain Delon dies, his children tell AFP

AFP
Paris
French actor Alain Delon poses during a photocall before being awarded with an Honorary Palme d'Or at the 72nd edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on 19 May, 2019.AFP

French film legend Alain Delon has died at the age of 88, his three children told AFP in a statement on Sunday, following a battle with ill health.

"Alain Fabien, Anouchka, Anthony, as well as (his dog) Loubo, are deeply saddened to announce the passing of their father. He passed away peacefully in his home in Douchy, surrounded by his three children and his family," the statement said, adding the family has asked for privacy.

Photo taken on 26 May, 1979 shows French actor Alain Delon during the shooting of the film 'Le toubib', (The Doc) in Sissonne, Northern France.
AFP

The actor, known for his roles in classics ‘Purple Noon’ (1960) and ‘Le Samurai’ (1967), had died "very early in the middle of the night", the statement said.

A rarity on the screen since the 1990s, Delon made headlines in 2023 when his three children filed a complaint against his live-in assistant Hiromi Rollin, accusing her of harassment and threatening behaviour.

Austrian actress Romy Schneider dances with her friend French actor Alain Delon, on 20 March, 1959 during an actors' ball in Munich. French film legend Alain Delon has died at the age of 88, his three children told AFP in a statement on 18 August, 2024, following a battle with ill health.
AFP

His three children went on to wage a public battle in the media and the courts, arguing over the star's state of health, which included a stroke in 2019.

In May 2019, he made his last major public appearance on the red carpet to receive an honorary Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival.

