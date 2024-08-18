French film legend Alain Delon dies, his children tell AFP

French film legend Alain Delon has died at the age of 88, his three children told AFP in a statement on Sunday, following a battle with ill health.

"Alain Fabien, Anouchka, Anthony, as well as (his dog) Loubo, are deeply saddened to announce the passing of their father. He passed away peacefully in his home in Douchy, surrounded by his three children and his family," the statement said, adding the family has asked for privacy.