‘The Notebook’ actress Gena Rowlands dead at 94

Gena Rowlands, an award-winning US actress best known for starring in the films of her first husband, director John Cassavetes and ‘The Notebook’, died Wednesday at age 94, according to US media reports.

Rowlands died surrounded by family at her home in Indian Wells, California, US entertainment publication TMZ reported.

No official cause of death was immediately given, but Rowlands's son Nick Cassavetes said in June she had suffered from Alzheimer's disease for the past five years, according to the New York Times.

Rowlands starred in 10 films by John Cassavetes, and was married to him for nearly 35 years until his death in 1989.