Actor Donald Sutherland dead at age 88

Donald Sutherland, the enigmatic actor whose lengthy career encompassed films including 'The Dirty Dozen' and 'The Hunger Games', has died, his son said Thursday. He was 88.

"With a heavy heart, I tell you that my father, Donald Sutherland, has passed away," actor Kiefer Sutherland wrote on X.

The elder Sutherland had a distinctive look -- and piercing eyes -- that brought a depth and mystery to the huge range of roles he inhabited over more than half a century on the big screen.

One of Canada's most famous sons, he played dashing leading men as well as antiheroes and villains, most recently making a name among a new generation of fans as the evil President Snow in 'The Hunger Games' franchise.

"I personally think one of the most important actors in the history of film. Never daunted by a role, good, bad or ugly. He loved what he did and did what he loved, and one can never ask for more than that. A life well lived," wrote Kiefer Sutherland.