Rebooted and 'vulnerable': Superman is back on screens

A rebooted Superman is flying into cinemas around the world this week, with critics mostly positive about the latest version of the caped hero who has been updated for the modern world.

Director and screenwriter James Gunn said he set out to make the benevolent world-saver "a little less powerful" in what is a tenth silver-screen version of the original 1930s DC Comics character.

The 1978 classic starring Christopher Reeve remains the reference point, but other outings include the little-loved 2013 'Man of Steel' by Zack Snyder, 2016's 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice' and 2017's 'Justice League'.