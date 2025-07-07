'Jurassic World: Rebirth' roars to top of box office

‘Jurassic World: Rebirth’ -- the latest installment in the blockbuster dinosaur saga -- stomped the July 4th weekend competition at the North American box office, raking in a whopping USD 91.5 million in its debut, industry estimates showed Sunday.

The Universal film, starring Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey and Mahershala Ali, takes viewers to an abandoned island research facility for the original Jurassic Park theme park, where secrets -- and genetically mutated dinosaurs -- are lurking.

"This is an excellent opening for the 7th episode of an action-adventure monster series," said analyst David A Gross of Franchise Entertainment Research.