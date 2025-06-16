'How to Train Your Dragon' soars to top of box office

‘How to Train Your Dragon’, a live-action reboot of a popular 2010 animated film, roared to the top of the North American box office with USD 83.7 million in weekend ticket sales, industry estimates showed Sunday.

The family-friendly film from Universal and DreamWorks Animation tells the story of a friendship between a Viking named Hiccup (Mason Thames) and a dragon called Toothless.

“This is an excellent opening for a live-action animation remake, and it's especially good for the fourth episode in a series like this,” said David A Gross of Franchise Entertainment Research.