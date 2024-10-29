What's holds up e-ticketing and box office in Bangladesh?

Just as you hear film ‘X’ is not running well, you also hear there’s a long queue to watch film ‘Y’. Sometimes there’s also news of tickets being sold out on the websites of the handful of theatres in the country that have installed the digital ticket system. When it comes to Bangladeshi films, there has been a huge line visible in front of single screen as well as multiplex theatres for the last few years.

You’ll see such queues in front of Modhumita Cinema Hall or Star Cineplex in Dhaka as well as in front of Roma cinema hall in Gaibandha or Chayabani cinema hall in Mymensingh. But, even after a good audience response there’s no accurate record on the sales of tickets worth how much money have been sold? The box office collection of a film is not revealed even after a month of the film being released, let alone days or weeks. Producers just declare a random figure and the movie buffs have to be content with that.

Though it has been five decades since Bangladesh's independence, a box office has not been established yet. India however had launched a box office two and a half decades ago, stated officials from several top production houses from the country. In their opinion, there used to be no transparency of collection for the lack of a box office there.