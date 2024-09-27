Film Industry: Censorship stays in guise of certification

India had put an end to their censorship era four decades back. The country changed the name of their censor board into certification board in 1983. There’s a practice of using rating (certification) in Bollywod, Tamil, Telegu, or Tollygunge films. The main duty of the censor board is to provide certificate to or bar a film. Meanwhile, the primary duty of the certification board is to determine which film is suitable for the audience above which age.

‘The Central Board of Film Certification’ (CBFC) in India designates four types of ratings on Indian films. For example films with the ‘U’ rating are fit to be enjoyed by people of all age groups. Films with ‘UA’ rating might contain scenes uncomfortable for children aged below 12 years and parental guidance are to be followed in case of them. Films with ‘A’ rating are for adult audience only. And, ‘S’ certified films are suitable to screening for audience of specific class or profession only.

Apart from India, the certification (rating) system is followed in a lot of countries around the world including the US, UK, Australia and New Zealand. In Bangladesh however, the censorship system had been deeply rooted for more than five decades. In the face of a longstanding movement from the film artistes, the last government had passed the ‘Bangladesh Film Certification Act, 2023’.