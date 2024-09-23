Bangladesh Film Certification Board launched, censor abolished

In response to persistent requests regarding the abolishment of the Bangladesh Film Censor Board from the film fraternity over the years, the government finally established the 'Bangladesh Film Certification Board' on Sunday.

The ministry of information and broadcasting issued a gazette notification on Sunday revealing the new 15-member certification board committee, by the order of the president.

The principal difference between a censor board and certification board is that the censor mainly worked to approve films for release, for which they could demand certain scenes be cut from the final release, or even reshot. Failing this, they could block the release of a film.