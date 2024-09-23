Bangladesh Film Certification Board launched, censor abolished
In response to persistent requests regarding the abolishment of the Bangladesh Film Censor Board from the film fraternity over the years, the government finally established the 'Bangladesh Film Certification Board' on Sunday.
The ministry of information and broadcasting issued a gazette notification on Sunday revealing the new 15-member certification board committee, by the order of the president.
The principal difference between a censor board and certification board is that the censor mainly worked to approve films for release, for which they could demand certain scenes be cut from the final release, or even reshot. Failing this, they could block the release of a film.
A certification board on the other hand would assess the work placed before them and certify its release for appropriate audiences - some films might be approved for only adult audiences, affecting the times at which cinemas could screen them, while others could be approved for universal general release, with no restrictions placed on them at all.
The system is meant to protect artistic integrity, with members of the board having no say over the final content.
Earlier on 15 September, the interim government reformed the Censor Board to be headed by the senior secretary or the secretary of the ministry of information and broadcasting as the chairman, and the existing vice chairman of the Bangladesh Film Censor Board as the member secretary.
The same officials will take up the posts at the newly launched Certification Board, and the entire board officials will now be moved as the officials of the Certification Board.
Actress-puppeteer and activist Quazi Nawshaba Ahmed, filmmaker Khijir Hayat Khan, filmmaker-film researcher and academician Zakir Hossain Raju, author-screenwriter and filmmaker Tasmiah Afrin Mou, film producer-writer-director Rafiqul Anowar Russell, filmmaker and president of the Bangladesh Film Directors' Association Kazi Hayat, film producer Zahid Hossain, film editor Iqbal Ehsanul Kabir, the senior secretary/secretary of the law and justice division, the press secretary from the chief advisor's office, the additional secretary (film) from the ministry of information and broadcasting, a representative from the ministry of home affairs, and the managing director of the Bangladesh Film Development Corporation will be the new board members.
The abolishment of the Censor Board and establishment of an appropriate Certification Board has been a long-standing demand of the country’s filmmakers, artists and cinema professionals. Several of the country’s filmmakers have suffered through the decision of the board in the past; such as Mostofa Sarwar Farooki who fought over the censorship of his film ‘Saturday Afternoon’ over the years.
Following the ouster of the previous regime by the student-led mass uprising, film industry professionals made strong requests addressing the reformation of the previous Censor Board and the establishment of a new Certification Board.
Several filmmakers, producers, and film organisers voiced against the restructuring of the Censor Board on 15 September under the 'Censorship of Films Act' of 1963. The new Certification Board has been formed according to sub-section (1) of section 3 of the 'Bangladesh Film Certification Act, 2023'.