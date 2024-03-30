Trailblazing Black Oscar winner Louis Gossett Jr dead at 87

Louis Gossett Jr, the first Black man to win a best supporting actor Oscar for his performance as a hard-man drill instructor in 'An Officer and a Gentleman', has died. He was 87.

Gossett's family said he died Thursday night in Los Angeles without stating the cause, multiple US media outlets reported.

Gossett appeared in more than 60 movies, and in 1983 became the third Black actor -- after Hattie McDaniel and Sidney Poitier -- to win an Academy Award, for his supporting role as a stern gunnery sergeant in Taylor Hackford's 'An Officer and a Gentleman'.

The movie also netted the actor a Golden Globe, and he later picked up another supporting actor Globe for 'The Josephine Baker Story', as well as an Emmy for the eight-part smash-hit ABC miniseries 'Roots'.