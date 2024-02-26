'Captain Marvel' actor Kenneth Mitchell passes away

Actor Kenneth Mitchell, best known for his role in 'Captain Marvel', has died. As per a media outlet, Mitchell died on Saturday in Los Angeles from complications of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS). He was 49.

Sharing the news of Mitchell's demise, his family said, "Kenny was the keeper of countless enduring friendships. Like a massive star exploding with kindness, pureness and a particular brand of silly, you were pulled right into his orbit. Once captured, Kenny could bathe you in positivity, compassion, thoughtfulness, and hilarity, and make you feel so loved."