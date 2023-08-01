'Euphoria' actor Angus Cloud dies aged 25

"The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend," said his family, in a statement sent by Cloud's publicist.

"Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence."

‘Euphoria’, fronted by Zendaya, is one of the most-watched HBO series of all time.