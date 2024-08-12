Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan honoured with Pardo Alla Carriera Award

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan added another achievement to his illustrious career. On 10 August, he became the first Indian personality to be honoured with a lifetime achievement award, the so-called Pardo alla Carriera, or Career Leopard at the 77th edition of the Locarno Film Festival.

Like always, King Khan left the audience in awe with his everlasting charm. Several visuals from the festival surfaced online in which SRK can be seen making the crowd go crazy with his presence.

Decked up in a sleek black blazer and matching trousers, Shah Rukh's dapper look for the festival definitely acted as a feast for the eyes. His long hair made his look breathtakingly captivating.