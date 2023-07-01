Oscar-winning actor Alan Arkin dies at 89

Alan Arkin, the Oscar-winning ‘Little Miss Sunshine’ and ‘Argo’ actor known for his wry wit and improvisation skills, has died at the age of 89, according to his sons.

Adam, Matthew and Anthony -- who all followed their father into the entertainment industry -- said he was "a uniquely talented force of nature, both as an artist and a man."

"A loving husband, father, grand and great grandfather, he was adored and will be deeply missed," they said in a statement Friday, without citing a cause of death.

Born in Brooklyn on 26 March, 1934 to Russian-German Jewish immigrant parents, Arkin began taking acting classes from a young age.