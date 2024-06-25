Scarlett Johansson to headline next 'Jurassic World', calls script, "so incredible"

Actress Scarlett Johansson shared that she will be headlining the next 'Jurassic World', which is being helmed by Gareth Edwards, the director of 'Godzilla' and 'Rogue One', based on a screenplay written by David Koepp, reported a media outlet.

"I am an enormous 'Jurassic Park' fan," Johansson said adding, "It is one of the first movies I remember seeing in theatres. I remember it so vividly. It was life-changing and mind-blowing. I cannot express how excited I am."