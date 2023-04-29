"He was the king and I was his jester," Babil remembers his father Irrfan Khan

Irrfan pulled him out of the water and said 'Exercise over, will do it tomorrow." For, the next nine days, Babil did the same thing again and again. On the tenth day, Babil lost all interest in meeting God, and he got bored. But on that very day, he did not hesitate and tried to regain control. He let the river take him away.

"Baba watched me float away. And the very moment, when my head was about to hit a rock, he pulled me out. He said, 'Today you surrendered, today you met God," Babil recollected.

However, little did he understand what his father was trying to teach him at that moment. After his father's demise, Babil went back to the very place, where he went in search of God.

"The sun sets in. The sky was violet. My feet were dipped into the water. And I told Baba, I can't find the ground beneath my feet. Then I heard my baba's words in my head, "Today you have surrendered. You have surrendered."