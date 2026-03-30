Ticket sales worth millions, but how accurate are the claims?

“Some of that information may be reliable. For instance, if there are 100 shows, they analyse how many were houseful and how many seats were vacant, and publish data accordingly. It is not difficult to obtain such information online these days,” he added.

Some of those associated with the films released on Eid believe that while the earnings of one or two films may reflect a somewhat accurate picture, most figures are based on estimation. Others suggest that some parties are deliberately spreading misleading information.

Producer of the film Domm, Shahriar Shakil said, “Our film is performing well. However, most of the revenue figures circulating in various places are not accurate. Some are providing fabricated information. Since we do not have an official box office system, we do not wish to disclose figures at this stage.”