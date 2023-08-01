Bangabandhu biopic ‘Mujib-The Making of a Nation’ gets censor certificate

‘Mujib: The Making of Nation’, a biopic on Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, has obtained censor certificate, reports news agency BSS.
Bangladesh Film Censor Board under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting gave the censor certificate on Tuesday, said a press release of the ministry.
Eminent Indian filmmaker Shyam Benegal directed the movie, a Bangladesh-India joint venture production which awaits censor certificate in India as well.
Indian screenplay writers Atul Tiwari and Shama Zaidi penned the script and dialogues of the movie made in Bangla.
More than 100 Bangladeshi artistes played roles in the movie having 150 characters.
The film’s shooting began at Film City in Mumbai on 22 January, 2021 and ended on 18 December that year in Bangladesh.
Bangladesh paid 60 per cent of the production cost while India paid 40 per cent.
On 17 March in 2022, the movie’s first poster was released coinciding with Bangabandhu’s birth anniversary while the second poster on 3 May, 2022.
Trailer of the movie was released at the Cannes Film Festival in France on 19 May, 2022.