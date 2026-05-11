Government to introduce e-ticketing and box office system

After receiving a positive response from the government, the BFDC has begun drafting the DPP on e-ticketing and the box office system.

BFDC Managing Director Masuma Tani told Prothom Alo last Wednesday that the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has given the matter serious importance since the BNP government assumed office. She said she had received the green light from Information and Broadcasting Minister Zahir Uddin Swapon and State Minister Yasser Khan Choudhury.

Speaking to Prothom Alo on condition of anonymity, an official at the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said discussions on e-ticketing and the box office system at ministry meetings had been positive. Following those discussions, the BFDC was asked to submit a DPP. The corporation has been working on the proposal for around 20 days.

Masuma Tani said the proposal would be submitted to the ministry’s development wing before Eid. She said, “I held a meeting with the state minister (Yasser Khan Choudhury) on the matter. He said the work should be completed at the minimum possible cost. We will also try our best to ensure that.”