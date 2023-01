This year marks the birth centenary of legendary Indian filmmaker Mrinal Sen. To pay tribute to him, filmmaker Srijit Mukherji is making a movie 'Padatik' based on stories of the late director's life and his times.

Renowned actor Chanchal Chowdhury is playing the role of Mrinal Sen in the movie. Two days ago, legendary Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan himself wished the filmmaker and Chanchal Chowdhury all the best.