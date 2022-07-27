Netflix unveils plans to launch ‘The Gray Man’ sequel and spin-off

Netflix has put in motion a sequel to ‘The Gray Man’, with Ryan Gosling returning to the lead role and Joe and Anthony Russo directing it again.

Following the immensely successful release of ‘The Gray Man’ this weekend, where it debuted as the No.1 movie in 92 countries, Netflix is cementing plans to turn it into a major spy franchise.

A sequel to ‘The Gray Man’, which is already a fan favourite with a 91 per cent audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, is now in development with star Ryan Gosling and directors Joe and Anthony Russo set to return.