Pori Moni-Razz first wedding anniversary: "Our marriage is going wonderful"

Suddenly all hell broke loose in the Pori Moni-Shariful Razz household at the onset of the year. After the tug of war continued for a week, they said they are back together again.

About two weeks have passed since then. The two of them haven’t been seen together anywhere. Many were speculating if the spark between them has actually been rekindled.

Amidst such rumours, they appeared together in public on Saturday afternoon. Along with their son Rajya, Pori Moni and Shariful Razz attended an event.

Pori Moni and Shariful Razz talked to Prothom Alo, prior to the main segment of the event.

How was their marriage holding up? Razz tackled the hardball with that signature smile of his.