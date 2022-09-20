Kashmir's first multiplex to open today after 3 decades

Kashmir's much-awaited first multiplex is all set to open today after its inauguration by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

With the opening of the multiplex which is designed by INOX, in Srinagar, Kashmiris will get a chance to see movies on the big screen after more than three decades.

Earlier, according to an official, three large auditoriums have been built in the multiplex with a seating capacity of more than 500 people at a time.