'Romeo and Juliet' star Olivia Hussey dies aged 73

Olivia Hussey, who starred as a teenage Juliet in Franco Zeffirelli's 1968 film 'Romeo and Juliet', garnering her a Golden Globe, died Friday at age 73, her family announced.

"Olivia was a remarkable person whose warmth, wisdom, and pure kindness touched the lives of all who knew her," her family said in a statement posted to her Instagram account.

Buenos Aires-born Hussey was 15 when she and her co-lead Leonard Whiting starred in the Oscar-winning adaptation of William Shakespeare's tragedy.