‘Baby Driver’ child actor Hudson Meek dies falling off moving vehicle

Child artiste Hudson Meek, best known for his role in Baby Driver, passes away. He died on 22 December in Alabama after falling from a moving vehicle. He was 16, a media outlet reported. The news of his demise was shared on his Instagram handle.

"Our hearts are broken to share that Hudson Meek went home to be with Jesus tonight. His 16 years on this earth were far too short, but he accomplished so much and significantly impacted everyone he met," the post read.