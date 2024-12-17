Spanish actor and Almodovar favourite Marisa Paredes dies at 78

Marisa Paredes, an acclaimed Spanish actor who achieved international fame by starring in many films by director Pedro Almodovar, has died at 78, Spain's film academy said on Tuesday.

Paredes started acting at 14 and had appeared in more than 75 movies during her career, including Almodovar's 'All About My Mother', 'The Flower of my Secret', and 'High Heels', earning the moniker of 'Almodovar's girl'.

"Spanish cinema is left without one of its most iconic actresses, Marisa Paredes," the academy said in a statement.