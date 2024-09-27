Emotional Almodovar wins lifetime award at San Sebastian festival

Oscar-winning Spanish director Pedro Almodovar received a lifetime achievement award at Spain's San Sebastian film festival Thursday, getting teary-eyed as he was given a prolonged standing ovation.

"Cinema has given me everything. Much more than I could have imagined," said Almodovar, who turned 75 on Wednesday, after he picked up the prize.

The Donostia award for "extraordinary contributions to the world of cinema" was handed to him at a ceremony attended by Spanish prime minister Pedro Sanchez.

Almodovar began his cinema career with kitschy black comedies, such as his first feature ‘Pepi, Luci, Bom and Other Girls on the Heap; which premiered at San Sebastian in 1980.