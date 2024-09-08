Almodovar wins top Venice prize for end-of-life film

Spain's Pedro Almodovar won Venice's Golden Lion award Saturday for his pro-euthanasia film ‘The Room Next Door’, with the acting prizes going to Nicole Kidman and Frenchman Vincent Lindon.

The female friendship end-of-life film starring Tilda Swinton and Julianne Moore was Almodovar's first English-language feature-length film.

In the film -- which like many of Almodovar's hinges on strong female characters -- Swinton plays a war correspondent suffering from terminal cancer. She asks her friend, played by Moore, to be at her side when she takes her own life.

"I believe saying goodbye to this world cleanly and with dignity is a fundamental right of every human being," Almodovar told the audience after accepting his award. "It is not a political issue, but a human one."

He acknowledged that "this right goes against any religion or creed that has God as the only source of life".