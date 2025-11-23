Oscars: Academy announces qualifying documentary, international and animated features

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has released the complete list of films eligible for the 2026 Oscars in three major categories -- documentary feature, international feature and animated feature, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

According to the Academy, 201 documentary features, 86 international films, and 35 animated titles have qualified for consideration this year. The number of eligible documentaries is among the highest in recent years, second only to the pandemic cycle when rules were temporarily relaxed and 238 titles made the cut.

This year's documentary lineup features several titles that have already gained traction on the festival and awards circuit, including Netflix's The Perfect Neighbor and Apocalypse in the Tropics, Apple's Come See Me in the Good Light, and Neon's Orwell: 2+2=5.