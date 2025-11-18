Tom Cruise receives honorary Oscar for illustrious career

US actor Tom Cruise received an honorary Oscar on Sunday evening, the first golden statue of his decades-long career, to a standing ovation from Hollywood's elite.

To the sound of the "Mission Impossible" theme tune, a hallmark of the 63-year-old actor's career, Cruise took to the stage at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles to applause from peers including Colin Farrell and Emilio Estevez, with whom he has shared the screen, and the renowned Steven Spielberg, who directed him in "Minority Report" and "War of the Worlds."