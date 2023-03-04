'Saving Private Ryan' actor Tom Sizemore dead at 61

Tom Sizemore, a talented but troubled actor who made a career of playing tough guys, but struggled to stay on the right side of the law, has died at the age of 61, his manager said Friday.

He suffered a brain aneurysm in February and on Friday was removed from life support, days after doctors concluded no more could be done for him, Charles Lago said.

"It is with great sadness and sorrow I have to announce that actor Thomas Edward Sizemore ('Tom Sizemore') aged 61 passed away peacefully in his sleep today at St Joseph's Hospital Burbank," a statement said.