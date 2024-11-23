George Clooney, Brad Pitt’s ‘Wolfs’ sequel no longer in making

‘Wolfs 2’, the sequel to the action comedy from ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ director Jon Watts that starred Brad Pitt and George Clooney, has been cancelled.

The confirmation comes after Collider published an interview with Watts Friday morning, as per a media outlet.

Promoting his new Disney+ ‘Star Wars’ series ‘Skeleton Crew’, the filmmaker was asked about his coming plans, responding “I don't know what I'm directing next, and I don't think there’s going to be a ‘Wolfs’ sequel.”