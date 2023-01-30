Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' smashes Indian box office records

Its international ticket sales soared past one billion rupees ($13.7 million) in just three days, according to Yash Raj Films, which produced the movie.

It comes after glitzy Hindi-language Bollywood films struggled at the box office following the reopening of Indian cinemas about a year ago after a pandemic hiatus.

The release of "Pathaan", 57-year-old Khan's first movie in four years, had been highly anticipated.

Khan, popularly known as "King Khan", has a huge fan following around the world. The film also features Bollywood star Deepika Padukone and action hero John Abraham.