Amitabh Bachchan’s bungalow targeted in threat email, Police launch probe

Earlier, a threat email was received at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) office, following which a check was conducted and nothing suspicious was found, Mumbai Police said.

The BMC, the civic body responsible for municipal administration and the provision of essential civic services in Mumbai, received the threat email, prompting security checks at its office.

According to Mumbai Police, the checking process was carried out after the email was received, but no suspicious object or material was found during the inspection.