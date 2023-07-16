Black Mirror: Actors and Hollywood battle over AI digital doubles

Like a plot from the anthology television series 'Black Mirror', the Screen Actors Guild says it is battling the studios for control over the digital replicas of performers that could be used "for the rest of eternity." The studios counter that they have offered groundbreaking protections from misuse of images.

Artificial intelligence has become a sensitive issue for film and television actors, who fear that artificial intelligence could be used to duplicate their voices and likenesses.

Actors have used contract talks with the Hollywood studios to assert control over how these digital simulations are used on screen. It is one of several sticking points in contract talks with the Hollywood studios, which ended Wednesday without agreement.