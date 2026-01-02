In search of intelligent cinema on a small budget

“Are you sure you want to watch this film?” The question from the ticket seller at a multiplex in the capital was rather embarrassing. I had gone to watch a newly released Bangla film.

It was the third day since its release, midday, and the ticket counter was lifeless. Before I could make sense of the purpose of such a question, the mystery was cleared up by the seller himself.

With just five minutes left before the show began, I was apparently the very first person to ask for a ticket! The seller was therefore trying to make sure I really intended to watch it. He did not forget to suggest, as an alternative, a Hollywood film that was taking the world by storm.

I was stubborn and he sold the ticket. In the end, only four viewers watched the film. Had I not felt obliged to write a review, it is hard to say whether I would have stayed until the end.

Apart from the five or so films released during Eid and a few in between, this effectively sums up Dhallywood’s 2025. Of the roughly fifty films released this year, there are more that will be forgotten than ones worth remembering.