In search of intelligent cinema on a small budget
“Are you sure you want to watch this film?” The question from the ticket seller at a multiplex in the capital was rather embarrassing. I had gone to watch a newly released Bangla film.
It was the third day since its release, midday, and the ticket counter was lifeless. Before I could make sense of the purpose of such a question, the mystery was cleared up by the seller himself.
With just five minutes left before the show began, I was apparently the very first person to ask for a ticket! The seller was therefore trying to make sure I really intended to watch it. He did not forget to suggest, as an alternative, a Hollywood film that was taking the world by storm.
I was stubborn and he sold the ticket. In the end, only four viewers watched the film. Had I not felt obliged to write a review, it is hard to say whether I would have stayed until the end.
Apart from the five or so films released during Eid and a few in between, this effectively sums up Dhallywood’s 2025. Of the roughly fifty films released this year, there are more that will be forgotten than ones worth remembering.
Yet, even amid this slump, there has been one bright exception — a film that may prompt producers and filmmakers to rethink their approach in the new year.
Released on 7 June to mark Eid-ul-Azha, Tanim Noor’s ‘Utshob’ did not generate much discussion before its release. The film does feature a number of familiar faces, but none of them are major big-screen superstars, so would it really work?
After its release, however, the calculations quickly changed, word of ‘Utshob’ began spreading from mouth to mouth.
Inspired by Charles Dickens’s famed story ‘A Christmas Carol’, the filmmaker set the narrative against the backdrop of Mohammadpur in Dhaka.
A sense of 1990s nostalgia, convincing performances by a host of familiar television actors, and a tight screenplay and dialogue helped the film connect deeply with audiences.
So much so that more than 200 days after its release, the film is still running at a multiplex in Dhaka. As a film, ‘Utshob’ certainly had its flaws, but at a time when most big Eid releases are dominated by violent, action-heavy spectacles, it offered a different message and pointed towards a new path for local cinema.
Tanim Noor made ‘Utshob’ on a very small budget, yet ticket sales have likely exceeded even his own expectations. A look at the global film business this year suggests that ‘Utshob’s success is no coincidence.
In 2025, whether in Hollywood or Bollywood, low or mid-budget films have consistently found success. As superhero and big-budget films have flopped, producers around the world are placing their faith in low-budget horror or drama films.
The success of ‘Utshob’ has shown that if a story can engage audiences, especially family-oriented viewers, it will spread by word of mouth, and success will inevitably follow.
The same has happened with M Rahim’s ‘Jongli’. The film has many weaknesses, but it has still resonated because of its appeal to family audiences.
For several years now, Shakib Khan has been releasing two or three films a year. Any film starring one of Dhallywood’s biggest stars is almost guaranteed to be a hit.
An actor who can deliver near-certain box-office success is an asset to any industry. But he can only make two, at most three films a year, what happens the rest of the time?
Big-star films are designed to satisfy fan expectations, often prioritising commercial elements over artistic quality. In many films released in recent years, heavy doses of violent action have made family audiences uncomfortable.
Big-budget, big-star films will, of course, continue to be made. But during the rest of the year, and for other segments of the audience, there is a clear need for intelligent, low-budget films.
Another example proving that good films can be made on small budgets with relatively unknown actors is Mohammad Touqir Islam’s ‘Delupi’. This independent filmmaker did not just make a film, through clever promotion he also brought ordinary people into the film’s orbit.
Following the success of ‘Utshob’, Tanim Noor will return with Bonolota Express for Eid 2026, while Mejbaur Rahman Sumon, after a break, will come back with ‘Roid’. Three Shakib Khan films are awaiting release, and at least two films by Raihan Rafi are also expected this year.
Last year, ‘Utshob’ arrived as a pleasant surprise. With an intelligent approach and a small budget, Tanim Noor drew audiences back to the halls through storytelling. Who will surprise us this year by learning from that success is what we are now waiting to see.