Dhallywood in crisis again

Movie theatres in the country have fallen into a crisis in the ongoing unrest centering the quota reform movement. Like everything else, the cinema halls too were shut during curfew. The single screens and the multiplexes started reopening once the curfew was relaxed.

But there are no people in the halls. Plans of releasing new films are being cancelled as well. Everyone in the film industry including producers, directors and hall owners are facing losses. This has put Dhallywood into fresh crisis.

Even in the fifth week since the Eid holidays, there was significant interest about films among the audience while the situation was normal. There was crowds on the weekends. Meanwhile, some of the single screens started reopening when the curfew was relaxed. And after taking some time to observe the situation, the multiplexes started reopening from last Thursday.

Senior marketing officer of Star Cineplex, Mezbah Uddin Ahmed said, "Back when the situation was normal, we had 48 shows of the film ‘Toofan’ in our multiplex. We were hopeful that if it continues like this we would be able to run smoothly when there’s another quality film. But, you can say the business has taken a nosedive amid this unrest."