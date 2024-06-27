Toofan! The celluloid tornado reaches a crescendo!

The multiscreen Cineplex halls are showing more than fifty shows of Toofan while in in Mymensingh, unable to cope with the pressure of overwhelming film lovers, Chhayabani Hall, with special permission from the district administration, has started a late night show from 12 am till 3 am.

In Dhaka, the song ‘Dushtu Kokil’ has gone viral on Tik Tok with thousands either lip-syncing with the jazzy number or, dancing to it.

Unsurprisingly, ‘Dushtu Kokil’ has become an integral part of contemporary urban lingo.

Denoting mischief with wickedness – this term is being used widely, for a variety of social situations.