Diving into Neorealism with European Films

Several of the movies featured in the just concluded festival were about those who are a little different from the rest of us and how their inclusion in everyday life should never be a matter of shame.

My Brother Chases Dinosaurs, an Italian film, is about a family with a child with special needs. Jack and Gio are two brothers, but the former is uncomfortable with the latter because he has Down Syndrome and, therefore, tries to conceal his existence from his friends.

Fearing being ridiculed and mocked, he comes up with elaborate false stories but in the end, the façade comes off followed by a realisation that society is made up of a plethora of people, with each and everyone having a special role, and not a single one less important than the other.

In Bangladesh too, social acceptance of children with special abilities has been slow to develop. In 1977, when SWID Bangladesh, one of the first schools for children with Autism and Down Syndrome, opened in Eskaton, Dhaka, children with special needs were often regarded either as a burden or as a curse.

“The sad truth is that in rural Bangladesh of the past, children who needed special care were deemed a punishment for sins committed by parents or ancestors; this abominable concept was so entrenched that even a distorted explanation was sometimes used to justify and perpetuate it,” remarked a parent who had come to watch the film at Alliance Francaise de Dhaka.

There was a sense of shame, stigma surrounding children with special needs – a situation which has seen arefreshing change as society in general begins to jettison notions that once worked to engender division and prejudice.