Saluting cinema, promoting the avant garde, encouraging the young!

There was even a moment when I was asked to work for the fashion department of a film making set although I had trained to work in direction, script writing, editing and shot set up, lamented the woman film maker.

Preconceived ideas plus ingrained social stereotypes dictate where a woman should and should not work, deplored the film maker.

But she carried on and decided to add a new angle to her work when she moved to Khulna to pursue her passion.

In the film, Mally is motivated by her coach, father and even her rival in the team, thus helping her to do what she loves the most – play Basketball.

For cinematic impact, she is shown victorious in the end, but the true message from both Mally and Nigar remain the same – the result is peripheral, do your work because the joy in pursuing what you love is a reward in itself.

The second film shown at the opening is called 'The Poster Boy' – a short film with plenty of light and shadow, creating moments of hope, despair and fortitude.

A motherless boy living on the street earns a livelihood through a variety of work – selling flowers, picking up discarded paper and then, one day, he is given the task of plastering posters.

The end comes with a sting and it would be a spoiler to reveal it but let’s just say, it presents a glaring message which society often fails to address.

While on the film making side, both the productions use techniques of light and shadow to constantly change the mood, the underlying theme is the undaunted human spirit.

In the masterclasses, both Opu and Nigar emphasised on persistence – the unwavering conviction to never give up.