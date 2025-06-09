Actress Tanin Subha may be taken off life support, awaiting husband's decision
Actress Tanin Subha has been on life support for about a week. There were widespread rumours of her death in the evening yesterday, Sunday. However, the film actress is still on life support. But her family says she may be taken off life support any time. Her heart is somewhat active, but she is brain dead.
The physicians declared her clinically dead in the afternoon yesterday. They are now awaiting her husband's decision about removing the life support.
Speaking to Prothom Alo in the morning today, Monday, Tanin Subha's younger brother Inzamul Ramin said, "The physicians have informed us that they can do nothing more. No one but Allah can bring her back now. From yesterday my sister's brain is not functioning. Her heart is beating by means of the machine. The physicians has spoken about removing life support, but our mother hasn't given her permission has yet. Everything depends on our brother-in-law now. We seek everyone's prayers for my sister."
Tanin Subha's husband is an aircraft pilot. Once he gives his approval, the life support will be removed, said the actress' younger brother.
Tanin Subha suddenly fell ill on 2 June. She went to a clinic near her house in Aftabnagar and returned home after treatment. But she began feeling ill again in the evening. She was kept at the ICU of a hospital in Banasree, but as her condition deteriorated, the physicians advised her to be taken to another hospital for advanced treatment. At midnight she was taken to a private hospital in Dhanmondi. She is there at present, on life support.
It is learnt that Tanin had started feeling unwell, with chest pains and sweating. She had thought it was indigestion and taken medicine, but then threw up several time. She is on life support now at the advice of the physicians. Details of her sickness are not known.
Tanin Subha entered show biz through advertisements. Then she began acting in plays and movies. She was inducted into cinema with the movie 'Matir Pori' and several films followed. Many of her movies are awaiting release.