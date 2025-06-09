Actress Tanin Subha may be taken off life support, awaiting husband's decision

Speaking to Prothom Alo in the morning today, Monday, Tanin Subha's younger brother Inzamul Ramin said, "The physicians have informed us that they can do nothing more. No one but Allah can bring her back now. From yesterday my sister's brain is not functioning. Her heart is beating by means of the machine. The physicians has spoken about removing life support, but our mother hasn't given her permission has yet. Everything depends on our brother-in-law now. We seek everyone's prayers for my sister."

Tanin Subha's husband is an aircraft pilot. Once he gives his approval, the life support will be removed, said the actress' younger brother.

Tanin Subha suddenly fell ill on 2 June. She went to a clinic near her house in Aftabnagar and returned home after treatment. But she began feeling ill again in the evening. She was kept at the ICU of a hospital in Banasree, but as her condition deteriorated, the physicians advised her to be taken to another hospital for advanced treatment. At midnight she was taken to a private hospital in Dhanmondi. She is there at present, on life support.