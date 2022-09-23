Can't control bold scenes from 'Blonde' going viral: Ana de Armas

Hollywood star Ana de Armas finds it "disgusting" that her nude scenes from the highly anticipated Netflix film ‘Blonde’ will most likely go viral on the internet.

According to sources, the fictional biopic ‘Blonde’, which is based on the biography of Marilyn Monroe, marks its streaming service debut on 28 September.

De Armas spoke openly about her anticipated response to the nude scenes when she spoke to a media outlet.

The 34-year-old actress was the first to comment on the scenes and she stated, "I know what's going to go viral."