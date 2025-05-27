Oscar-winning director Marcel Ophuls passes away

Legendary director Marcel Ophuls, best known for his project 'The Sorrow and the Pity', has passed away at the age of 97.

His death was reported to the New York Times by his grandson, Andreas-Benjamin Seyfert, who provided no details concerning the circumstances of the death on Saturday, reported a media outlet.

Ophuls, the son of famed German and Hollywood film director Max Ophuls, often claimed that he was a prisoner of his success in the documentary field when what he really wanted was to make lighthearted musicals and romances.