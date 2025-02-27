Oscar-winning US actor Gene Hackman, wife found dead at home

Oscar-winning US actor Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa have been found dead inside their home in New Mexico, media outlets reported on Thursday.

Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza said the couple was found dead on Wednesday afternoon, adding that there was no immediate indication of foul play, according to the Santa Fe New Mexican.

Mendoza did not provide a cause of death. The media reports said the couple died along with their dog.