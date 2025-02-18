Movies

Cause of death of South Korean actor Kim Sae-ron revealed

This handout picture taken on 5 April, 2023 and released on 16 February, 2025 by the Yonhap news agency shows South Korean actor Kim Sae-ron upon her arrival at the Seoul Central District Court in Seoul, to attend her trial over an alleged drunk driving case. South Korean actor Kim Sae-ron was found dead in her house in Seoul on 16 February, 2025, police said.AFP

The untimely demise of Korean actor Kim Sae-ron has shocked everyone. She was 24. As per Seongdong Police in Seoul and Yonhap News Agency, Kim's death has been ruled a suicide, a media outlet reported.

Known for her roles in ‘The Man from Nowhere’ and ‘The Neighbor’, the actress was found dead on Sunday at her home in Seoul by a friend, who called police. She was 24.

One of South Korea's highly praised and popular actors, Kim's career paused after she was fined 20 million won (USD 13,800) for driving under the influence in 2022. At the time she had issued an apology on her Instagram account, saying "there is no excuse for this distasteful incident."

Following the incident, Kim left her role in the SBS drama Trolley shortly after taking it, and she opted not to renew her contract with her agency Goldmedalist later that year, as per the media outlet.

She was most recently seen as Kim Hyeon-joo in Netflix's Bloodhounds. Kim's work in ‘A Girl at My Door’ won her Best New Actress at the Blue Dragon Film Awards, years after winning the same accolade at the Korean Film Awards for her performance in ‘The Man from Nowhere’.

