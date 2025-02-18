Cause of death of South Korean actor Kim Sae-ron revealed

The untimely demise of Korean actor Kim Sae-ron has shocked everyone. She was 24. As per Seongdong Police in Seoul and Yonhap News Agency, Kim's death has been ruled a suicide, a media outlet reported.

